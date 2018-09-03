Público
Público

Piqué Un juez pide a la DGT que aclare si comunicó a Piqué que había perdido los puntos del carné

El futbolista fue denunciado por la Guardia Urbana de Barcelona tras sorprenderlo conduciendo sin puntos en el carné.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El defensa del FC Barcelona Gerard Piqué. / EFE

El defensa del FC Barcelona Gerard Piqué. / EFE

El juez que investiga al jugador del FC Barcelona Gerard Piqué por un delito contra la seguridad vial ha pedido a la Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) que aclare si comunicó personalmente al futbolista que había perdido los puntos del carné, como establece la ley.

Según ha informado hoy el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC), el titular del Juzgado de instrucción número 27 de Barcelona, que tiene abiertas diligencias contra Piqué por un delito contra la seguridad pública, ha oficiado a la DGT para que precise cómo comunicó la pérdida de puntos al futbolista, antes de acordar cualquier otra decisión en el marco de su investigación.

Piqué fue denunciado el pasado viernes, 31 de agosto, por la Guardia Urbana de Barcelona, que le sorprendió conduciendo un turismo por el distrito del Eixample de la capital catalana sin ningún punto en el carné, porque la DGT se los retiró por infracciones previas al volante.

El juez ha oficiado ahora a la DGT para que informe si el aviso de la pérdida de puntos a Piqué se hizo mediante una comunicación personal, como establece la ley, según detalla el TSJC.

De esta forma, el juez está a la espera de recibir la comunicación oficial de la DGT para acordar lo que considere oportuno en el marco de las diligencias abiertas contra el central azulgrana por un delito contra la seguridad vial, que podría ser penado con multa, horas de servicio a la comunidad o penas de prisión de hasta seis meses.

El futbolista, pareja de la cantante Shakira, ya fue condenado en marzo de 2015 a una multa de 10.500 euros por increpar de forma airada, despectiva y agresiva a dos agentes de la Guardia Urbana que habían multado a su hermano por dejar su coche mal estacionado.

En la sentencia por aquel caso, la titular del Juzgado de instrucción número 5 de Barcelona recriminó al central azulgrana su "actitud despectiva y de agresividad verbal y gestual" hacia los agentes que se disponían a multar a su hermano la madrugada del 13 de octubre de 2014. 

Etiquetas