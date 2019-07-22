El histórico exjugador del Real Madrid Raúl González Blanco está cerca de sentarse en el banquillo por un delito económico de insolvencia punible, según ha desvelado el diario El Mundo.
El citado medio, que ha tenido acceso al auto, afirma que González podría enfrentarse a una pena de entre uno y cuatro años de prisión acusado de vaciar una de sus empresas, concretamente Europa Scar Sport, para evitar así hacer frente a una deuda. Unos hechos por los que el auto expone que González podría haber cometido tres delitos: insolvencia punible, apropiación indebida y delito societario.
En la investigación, que se remonta al año 2008, el propio deportista negó haber cometido ninguna irregularidad y aportó informes parciales para avalar su versión. Sin embargo, los jueces rechazaron archivar el caso y han ordenado continuar el proceso judicial contra el actual entrenador del Real Madrid Castilla.
