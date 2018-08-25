El traje de una pieza que la estadounidense Serena Williams llevó en el último Roland Garros no será permitido en posteriores ediciones, asegura el presidente de la Federación Francesa de Tenis (FFT), Bernard Giudicelli, que quiere endurecer el código de la vestimenta de los tenistas en el futuro.
"Creo que a veces hemos llegado muy lejos. El conjunto de Serena de este año, por ejemplo, no será aceptado más. Hace falta respetar el juego y el lugar", explicó en el número de septiembre de la revista Tennis Magazine.
Williams, de 36 años y ganadora de Roland Garros en tres ocasiones (2002, 2013, 2015), reapareció el pasado junio en esa competición con un modelo integral de color negro que aseguró que le mejoraba la circulación sanguínea y le ayudaba a recuperarse tras su difícil parto el pasado septiembre.
"Vivimos en 2018, el mundo es diferente", asumía la 23 veces ganadora de Grand Slams. Es importante ser uno mismo, libre. Además, os recuerdo que mi ropa tiene una función curativa", confesó en una rueda de prensa concedida durante su participación en el torneo, donde se retiró en octavos de final por una lesión pectoral.
La tenista estadounidense, convertida este año en embajadora de la maternidad, relató en la web de la CNN las complicaciones que tuvo después del parto de su hija. "Casi muero después de dar a luz", desveló entonces la exnúmero uno, que relató que tuvo que permanecer postrada mes y medio por culpa de la aparición de varios coágulos pulmonares.
El presidente de la FFT afirmó no querer llegar a un código de vestir tan estricto como el que se emplea en Wimbledon, en el que el blanco es obligatorio hasta en la ropa interior, pero sí quiere instaurar "ciertos límites".
Giudicelli añadió que aunque su veto a prendas como la de Williams llega "un poco tarde para 2019, porque las colecciones ya se han diseñado", contempla comenzar a aplicar el cambio a partir de 2020.
