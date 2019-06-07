Público
#TheSameCup: la campaña que busca la equiparación en los premios de los mundiales de fútbol 

Se ha iniciado una recogida de firmas para que "la FIFA entregue a las mujeres una copa con el mismo valor" ya que la copa del Mundial de Fútbol Femenino tiene una bonificación de 31.000 euros, mientras que la de ellos asciende a 172.000 euros.

Jugadoras de fútbol durante un partido entre España y Japón. / EFE

El trofeo del Mundial de Fútbol Femenino tiene una bonificación de 31.000 euros. En el caso de los hombres esta cifra asciende a los 172.000 euros. Por ese motivo se lanza #TheSameCup, una campaña que denuncia esta desigualdad en un mundo en el que las mujeres aún tiene mucho por lo que luchar.

Las jugadoras se enfrentan a cláusulas antiembarazo, premios insignificantes como tazas o tienen que abandonar su carrera en el deporte por la imposibilidad para poder conciliar la vida familiar.

Aunque este año el fútbol femenino ha acumulado grandes éxitos, de hecho este fin de semana se enfrentan a la Copa Mundial Femenina de Fútbol de 2019 en Francia, en el que La Roja se cuela entre los equipos más favoritos.

Por ese motivo, se ha iniciado una recogida de firmas para que "la FIFA entregue a las mujeres una copa con el mismo valor", según reclaman las promotoras de la iniciativa a través de un comunicado, en donde señalan que "en realidad, es un símbolo para demostrar que, entre todos, podemos hacer que las jugadoras del futuro no tengan que preocuparse de tener que ganarle el partido a la desigualdad".

