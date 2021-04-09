MADRID
Más de 4,3 millones de personas de entre 60 y 69 años que todavía no han sido vacunadas, de los más de cinco millones de españoles en este grupo de edad, podrán recibir el suero de AstraZeneca, así como el de Pfizer o Moderna, del que este viernes se reparten 328.000 dosis entre las comunidades autónomas. España roza ya los 10.000 nuevos contagios diarios mientras la incidencia sube siete puntos pero supera los tres millones de inmunizados con la pauta completa. Además, los candidatos a las elecciones de la Comunidad de Madrid del 4 de mayo siguen con sus actos de precampaña tras el mitin de Vox de este miércoles en Vallecas, en el que la formación de ultraderecha se saltó las leyes al no contar con permiso y no respetar la distancia social.
-
Más de cuatro millones de españoles de entre 60 y 69 podrán vacunarse con AstraZeneca
Más de 4,3 millones de personas de entre 60 y 69 años que todavía no han sido vacunadas, de los más de cinco millones de españoles en este grupo de edad, podrán recibir el suero de AstraZeneca, así como el de Pfizer o Moderna, del que hoy se reparten 328.000 dosis entre las comunidades autónomas. El Ministerio de Sanidad y las comunidades autónomas han acordado este jueves que, una vez se concluya la vacunación con AstraZeneca a las personas de entre 60 y 65 años ahora en marcha, se prosiga con las del grupo de 66 a 69, después de ayer suspender la vacunación con el preparado anglo-sueco a los menores de 60 por los casos de trombos raros aparecidos en varios países europeos. Actualmente en España hay un censo vacunal de entre 60 y 69 años de 5.336.986 españoles, de los que más de 960.000 (el 18 %) ha recibido ya algún antídoto contra la covid-19, sea de Pfizer, Moderna o, en su momento y solo hasta los 65 años, la primera dosis de AstraZeneca.
