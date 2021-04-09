Más de 4,3 millones de personas de entre 60 y 69 años que todavía no han sido vacunadas, de los más de cinco millones de españoles en este grupo de edad, podrán recibir el suero de AstraZeneca, así como el de Pfizer o Moderna, del que este viernes se reparten 328.000 dosis entre las comunidades autónomas. España roza ya los 10.000 nuevos contagios diarios mientras la incidencia sube siete puntos pero supera los tres millones de inmunizados con la pauta completa. Además, los candidatos a las elecciones de la Comunidad de Madrid del 4 de mayo siguen con sus actos de precampaña tras el mitin de Vox de este miércoles en Vallecas, en el que la formación de ultraderecha se saltó las leyes al no contar con permiso y no respetar la distancia social.

