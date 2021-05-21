MADRIDActualizado:
El pleno de investidura, que se inició este jueves por la tarde, se reanuda este viernes y al mediodía se prevé que tenga lugar la votación, en la que el candidato de ERC, Pere Aragonès, obtendrá la mayoría absoluta de los votos y podrá ser investido president con el apoyo de ERC, JxCat y la CUP.
-
Junqueras asistirá a la investidura de Aragonès con un permiso penitenciario
El presidente de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, acudirá este viernes al Parlament de Catalunya para presenciar la investidura de Pere Aragonès como president de la Generalitat, aprovechando un permiso penitenciario. Junqueras saldrá de la cárcel de Lledoners (Barcelona) y llegará sobre las 10.45 horas al Parlament, donde le esperará una delegación de ERC, según ha informado ERC en un comunicado.
-
Así te hemos contado la primera sesión del debate de investidura de Pere Aragonès
El debate de la primer jornada de la sesión de investidura terminó sobre las 19.05 del pasado jueves. Se reanudará este viernes a las 09.00 horas y acabará con la votación para la elección de Pere Aragonès como nuevo president de la Generalitat. Más información sobre la jornada de este jueves aquí.
