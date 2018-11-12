Sólo dos de las 35 sociedades del Ibex tienen al frente a una mujer

La entrada de Cristina de Parias en las quinielas para consejera delegada del BBVA, cargo que quedará vacante cuando su actual titular, Carlos Torres, sustituya a Francisco González como presidente del banco a finales de año, incrementaría la exigua presencia femenina al frente de grandes sociedades cotizadas.
El puesto más relevante lo ocupa, sin lugar a dudas, Ana Botín, que tomó el mando en el Santander tras el repentino fallecimiento de su padre, a causa de un infarto, en septiembre de 2014. Sólo otra mujer rige actualmente los destinos de un miembro del Ibex 35: María Dolores Dancausa, consejera delegada de Bankinter.
Hasta el mes pasado, eran tres las entidades pertenecientes al selectivo español que contaban con representación femenina en su primera línea, pero la dimisión en octubre de Ana María Llopis como presidenta de DIA, después de diecisiete años en el puesto, redujo el número a dos.
Aunque el máximo poder lo tendrá Carlos Torres en el BBVA, el eventual ascenso de Cristina de Parias, que actualmente dirige el negocio español del banco, permitiría recuperar el terreno perdido y se uniría a la lista de nombramientos en empresas de relieve, cotizadas o no, que han recaído en mujeres.
Sólo en lo que va de 2018 han sido promovidas a consejeras delegadas por sociedades españolas o ubicadas en España; entre otras:
.- Ángeles Santamaría (Iberdrola España). Ingeniera Industrial, cursó un programa de dirección general (PDG) por el IESE. Desde 2015 era directora de Renovables, área a la que se incorporó en 2001 como directora de Explotación.
.- Debbie Crosbie (TSB, filial británica del Sabadell). Con más de dos décadas de experiencia profesional a sus espaldas, procede del grupo bancario CYBG. Su elección todavía debe ser ratificada por el consejo de administración, que está convocado para el próximo 29 de noviembre.
.- Olga Sánchez (AXA). Licenciada en Económicas y Empresariales, ha desarrollado buena parte de su carrera dentro de la propia aseguradora francesa, a cuyo consejo de dirección ya pertenecía. Está previsto que asuma el cargo en abril de 2019.
.- Adriana Domínguez (Adolfo Domínguez). Hija del fundador, lleva dieciocho años vinculada a la empresa, donde ejerció durante diez meses de directora general, cargo desde el que lideró un duro proceso de cierre y remodelación de las tiendas. Estudió Empresariales en ICADE.
