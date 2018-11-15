Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Feminismo Valencia pide que se reconozca el feminismo como Patrimonio de la Humanidad

Esta petición unánime tiene su origen en una moción en la que se recogían las palabras de la exministra recientemente fallecida Carmen Alborch, que abogaba por este reconocimiento.

Publicidad
Media: 1
Votos: 1
Manifestación del 8-M en Madrid. EFE

Manifestación del 8-M en Madrid. EFE

El pleno del Ayuntamiento de Valencia ha aprobado una declaración institucional para instar al Gobierno de España a iniciar los trámites para que la Unesco reconozca el feminismo como Patrimonio Cultural Inmaterial de la Humanidad, como había reclamado la exministra recientemente fallecida Carmen Alborch.

Esta petición unánime ha tenido su origen en una moción en la que se recogían las palabras de Alborch en su última intervención pública, en la que abogaba por este reconocimiento "porque el feminismo ha mejorado la calidad de vida de todos los ciudadanos", ha informado el Consistorio en un comunicado.

En la declaración institucional se destaca que 2018 "ha sido el año en el que se ha vivido una eclosión en el movimiento de defensa de los derechos de las mujeres, con un efecto contagio que ha favorecido una conciencia colectiva entre las mujeres y también entre los hombres".

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad