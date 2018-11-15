El pleno del Ayuntamiento de Valencia ha aprobado una declaración institucional para instar al Gobierno de España a iniciar los trámites para que la Unesco reconozca el feminismo como Patrimonio Cultural Inmaterial de la Humanidad, como había reclamado la exministra recientemente fallecida Carmen Alborch.
Esta petición unánime ha tenido su origen en una moción en la que se recogían las palabras de Alborch en su última intervención pública, en la que abogaba por este reconocimiento "porque el feminismo ha mejorado la calidad de vida de todos los ciudadanos", ha informado el Consistorio en un comunicado.
En la declaración institucional se destaca que 2018 "ha sido el año en el que se ha vivido una eclosión en el movimiento de defensa de los derechos de las mujeres, con un efecto contagio que ha favorecido una conciencia colectiva entre las mujeres y también entre los hombres".
