Desigualdad El 'Financial Times' alertará sobre los artículos que no citen a mujeres

Sólo el 21% de las citas en los artículos del 'FT' proceden de mujeres, por lo que ha decidido implementar un 'bot' que analiza los pronombres y nombres propios para determinar si los citados son hombres o mujeres.

Ejemplares del 'Financial Times'. REUTERS/Archivo

El diario británico Financial Times (FT) ha desarrollado un mecanismo que alertará a los periodistas cuando hayan citado como fuente a demasiados hombres, en un intento de forzarles a incluir a mujeres expertas en sus textos.

Según informó este miércoles el periódico, sólo el 21% de las citas en los artículos del FT proceden de mujeres, por lo que ha decidido implementar un bot que analiza los pronombres y nombres propios para determinar si los citados son hombres o mujeres.

Los responsables de cada sección serán alertados cuando este dispositivo registre que no se está incluyendo a suficientes mujeres en los textos del periódico.

Con esta iniciativa, el prestigioso diario británico, especializado en noticias internacionales de negocios y economía, busca atraer a más lectoras femeninas.

Según manifestó la directora adjunta del FT Roula Khalaf al personal del periódico en un correo interno, las mujeres tienden a aparecer más en artículos relacionados con el Servicio Nacional de Salud (NHS, por sus siglas en inglés), la inmigración en Estados Unidos y la regulación tecnológica de la Unión Europea (UE). No así en otros temas como el comercio con EEUU, la industria petrolera o la banca.

Además, informó de que la proporción de mujeres que escriben en las páginas de opinión aumentó un 10% entre marzo y agosto de este año, en una operación del periódico destinada a reducir la brecha de género.

El pasado marzo FT desveló una brecha salarial de género desfavorable en una media del 24,4 %, de los ingresos por hora de sus empleadas y que, en el caso de la retribución variable, sube hasta una media del 37,9 %.

