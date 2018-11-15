Público
Violencia machista Irlanda se revuelve contra el argumento machista sobre una víctima en un juicio por violación

La abogada defensora de un acusado por violación esgrimió en el juicio el argumento de que la víctima, de 17 años, "llevaba un tanga de encaje" para defender a su cliente.

Mujeres muestran tangas en Twitter para protestar por el argumento machista sobre una víctima en un juicio por violación. TWITTER/@annaheverin

La abogada defensora de un acusado por violación esgrimió en el juicio, celebrado en Cork (Irlanda), el argumento de que la víctima "llevaba un tanga de encaje" para defender a su cliente. El jurado, formado por ocho hombres y cuatro mujeres, decidió absolver al acusado al tener en cuenta esta afirmación, basada en el uso de la ropa interior de la chica, de 17 años.

La sentencia, emitida el pasado 10 de noviembre, ha generado una oleada de indignación en Irlanda. En este sentido, cientos de personas salieron a las calles de Irlanda el pasado miércoles para protestar por la decisión del jurado y el argumento empleado por la letrada que, una vez más, criminaliza a la víctima y vanagloria al acusado.

Asimismo, miles de mujeres han protagonizado una campaña en las redes sociales para visibilizar que el uso de la ropa, en cualquier caso, nunca será una prueba de consentimiento. Bajo la etiqueta #ThisIsNotConsent (#estonoesconsentimiento en castellano), las mujeres han mostrado sus tangas contra la sentencia.

"¿Cómo cree que se siente una víctima de violación o una mujer ante la incongruencia de que su ropa interior sea mostrada en un tribunal?", ha preguntado la diputada Ruth Coppinger, que en pleno Parlamento irlandés ha sacado un tanga.

