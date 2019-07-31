Público
Entre abril y junio El PIB español crece al ritmo más lento en cinco años en el segundo trimestre

El Producto Interior Bruto (PIB) español creció un 0,5% en tasa trimestral entre abril y junio, la tasa de expansión trimestral más baja desde el segundo trimestre de 2014, según datos publicados el miércoles por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística.

El crecimiento interanual del PIB se situó en un 2,3% en términos interanuales, frente al 2,4% del trimestre anterior.

El incremento trimestral se situó además por debajo de las estimaciones del mercado según un sondeo de Reuters, que auguraba un crecimiento del 0,6 por ciento, y fue dos décimas inferior a la tasa registrada en el primer trimestre.

Finalmente, el Banco de España pronostica un crecimiento del PIB del 2,4% para el 2019.

