Ana Botín compra más de 6 millones de acciones del Santander en cinco meses

MADRIDActualizado:
La presidenta de Banco Santander, Ana Botín, ha reforzado su participación en el capital de la entidad en diferentes operaciones a lo largo de los últimos cinco meses, en las que ha adquirido más de seis millones de acciones, según figura en los registros de la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
El grueso de las compras se han realizado en los últimos tres meses. Empezando en diciembre, cuando entre los días 11 y 13 se ejecutaron siete órdenes de compra distintas, a través de la sociedad Cronje, S.L.U., controlada al 100% por Botín, en las que se hizo con 3,28 millones de títulos del banco.
En enero, el día 30, realizó distintas adquisiciones de paquetes de acciones, hasta sumar otro millón de títulos, dos días después de que la entidad presentara los resultados del ejercicio 2019.
La última operación de compra ha sido a finales de febrero, nuevamente a través de su sociedad Cronje. Según los registros de la Bolsa de Londres (LSE, por sus siglas en inglés), la compra se articuló mediante dos órdenes que tuvieron lugar los días 27 y 28 de febrero. La presidenta se hizo con 500.000 acciones en cada jornada, a un precio de 3,39 euros y 3,26 euros unitarios, respectivamente.
Se da la circunstancia de que los títulos de Banco Santander perdieron algo más de un 8% durante la semana en que se produjo la compra, fundamentalmente por el miedo al coronovarirus, por lo que Botín decidió realizar esta compra como muestra de confianza en la evolución del banco.
Todas estas compras de acciones se suma a la adquisición de un millón de títulos del Santander el pasado mes de octubre por parte la presidenta de la entidad.
