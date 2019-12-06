Público
Aramco empezará a cotizar en la Bolsa de Riad el 11 de diciembre

La petrolera, valorada en 1,5 billones de euros, protagoniza la mayor salida bursátil de la historia, superando a la china Alibaba.

El stand de Aramco en la Exposición y Conferencia Internacional de Petróleo de Abu Dhabi (Emiratos Árabes). EFE / EPA / ALI HAIDE

La Bolsa de Arabia Saudí, Tadawul, ha anunciado este viernes que la petrolera estatal Aramco empezará a cotizar el miércoles, 11 de diciembre, en la que será la operación de venta pública de acciones (opv) más grande de la historia.

En un comunicado, Tadawul informó de que las acciones de Aramco saldrán a bolsa con el símbolo 2222 y tendrán un límite de fluctuación diario del 10% en positivo y en negativo.

Asimismo, la Bolsa de Riad explicó que el 11 de diciembre la subasta inicial para las acciones de Aramco se prolongará media hora, por lo que se extenderá de 9:30 a 10:30 de la mañana hora local (de 6:30 a 7:30 GMT), y el cierre tendrá lugar a las 15:00 horas como para el resto de valores.

El anuncio de Tadawul se produce después de que anoche Aramco fijara en 32 riales saudíes (8,5 dólares) el precio de cada título y confirmara que ofertará el 1,5% de sus acciones por un monto total de 25.600 millones de dólares, sobre una estimación de valor de la compañía de 1,7 billones de dólares.

Un trabajador de Saudi Aramco en las instalaciones de la petrolera en Tanajib (Arabia Saudita). EFE/EPA

Sin embargo, la petrolera se reserva un derecho de compra y de ofertar más acciones hasta los 3.450 millones de títulos durante los 30 primeros días, hasta alcanzar los 29.400 millones de dólares.

De hecho, la empresa ha recibido solicitudes de suscripción de acciones por parte de inversores institucionales e individuales muy por encima de lo ofertado, un total de 119.000 millones de dólares.

El presidente de Saudi Aramco, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, en la rueda de prensa en la que se presentó la salida a bolsa de la petrolera. E.P./Saudi Press Agency

El 4 de diciembre finalizó el periodo de suscripción de acciones para instituciones, que pueden adquirir hasta el 1% de los títulos, mientras que el 28 de noviembre se cerró el plazo para los suscriptores individuales, a los que le corresponde el restante 0,5% del total de las acciones.

La opv de Aramco se ha convertido en la mayor de la historia, siendo de dimensiones superiores a la de Alibaba.

Tadawul anunció esta misma semana que limitará el peso de los valores de sus índices para que ninguna compañía represente más de un 15% y así evitar que grandes empresas como Aramco distorsionen los selectivos. 

