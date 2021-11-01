Estás leyendo: Argelia deja de suministrar gas a través de Marruecos y abastecerá directamente a España

Público
Público

Argelia deja de suministrar gas a través de Marruecos y abastecerá directamente a España

El país magrebí cierra el Argelia cierra definitivamente el gasoducto Magreb-Europa tras romper relaciones con Marruecos. El operador del sistema gasista en España, Enagás, descarta que vaya a faltar suministro en los próximos meses.

Abdelmayid Tebune
Abdelmayid Tebune, presidente de Argelia, en una imagen de archivo. Archivo / Europa Press

Madrid

Actualizado:

Tal como estaba previsto y anunciado, desde este lunes 1 de noviembre Argelia ha cerrado el gaseoducto Magreb-Europa (GME) que transporta gas natural hasta España a través de Marruecos. La ruptura de las relaciones diplomáticas entre Argelia y Marruecos a finales del pasado verano supuso el detonante de este cierre y hace presagiar un invierno complicado para España, pese a lo cual el operador del sistema gasista Enagás ya ha descartado que vaya a faltar suministro de gas.

A través de un comunicado de la oficina del presidente del país, Argelia ha anunciado el cese de la actividad del gaseoducto. "Teniendo en cuenta las prácticas de carácter agresivo del Reino de Marruecos hacia Argelia [...], el Presidente de la República (Abdelmayid Tebune) ordenó a la empresa nacional Sonatrak cesar la relación comercial con la empresa marroquí y la no renovación del contrato", reza la nota informativa.

Hace escasos días, durante una visita a Argelia, la vicepresidenta tercera del Gobierno de España y ministra de Transición Ecológica, Teresa Ribera, aseguró que el suministro a España seguirá garantizado a través del otro gaseoducto Mezgaz, que también surte de gas a nuestro país, y gracias a barcos con capacidad para transportar gas licuado, aunque en este último caso aún hay que perfilar el calendario.

Inaugurado en 1996, el gasoducto Magreb-Europa dejaba en Marruecos unos 173 millones de euros al año por utilizar su territorio. El acuerdo permitía también a Marruecos extraer entre 800 y 1.000 millones de metros cúbicos de gas al año, lo que permitía al país generar un 10% de la electricidad del país.

Suministro asegurado, según Enagás

El operador del sistema gasista Enagás descartó este pasado domingo que vaya a faltar suministro de gas en España en los próximos meses, ya que actualmente el país cuenta con gas almacenado suficiente para cubrir 40 días de consumo, más que otros años en estas mismas fechas y más que otros países del entorno.

Según ha informado este domingo Enagás, "gracias a las medidas de anticipación adoptadas en coordinación con el Ministerio de Transición Ecológica", las plantas de regasificación empiezan el mes de noviembre con reservas por 18,8 teravatios hora (TWh) de gas natural licuado (GNL), un 65% más que hace un año.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas

selección público