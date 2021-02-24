Estás leyendo: BBVA prepara un ERE que afectará a 3.000 trabajadores

BBVA prepara un ERE que afectará a 3.000 trabajadores

La entidad anunció a principios de año un plan de ajustes que, además de recortar la plantilla, reducirá la red de sucursales.

Una pareja pasa frente a una oficina del BBVA, en Bilbao.
Una pareja pasa frente a una oficina del BBVA, en Bilbao. EFE

MADRID

BBVA prepara un Expediente de Regulación de Empleo (ERE) que podría afectar a 3.000 trabajadores en España. La entidad todavía no ha iniciado las negociaciones con los sindicatos, algo que planea hacer en las próximas semanas, según avanza Expansión.

Le entidad ya anunció a principios de años su intención de implementar un plan de ajustes y que incluiría recortes de plantilla y oficinas. Hasta hace poco descartaba que fuera necesario acometer un ERE, pero el consejero delegado del banco, Onur Genç, no descartó utilizar esta fórmula durante la presentación de resultados del banco.

Ya en 2020, los seis principales bancos españoles -Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank, Sabadell, Bankia y Bankinter- redujeron sus plantillas en 2.176 empleados y cerraron 1.188 oficinas en España. Además, según los planes que han ido trasladando las entidades auguran que la tendencia de reducción de oficinas y plantilla se acelerará en 2021, tanto por los procedimientos de ajuste de Santander, Sabadell o BBVA como por la fusión de CaixaBank y Bankia.

BBVA España recortó el año pasado 953 empleos y 160 oficinas, hasta los 29.330 trabajadores y 2.482 oficinas. La entidad ganó en 2020 1.305 millones de euros, un 62,9% menos, debido a las provisiones para afrontar el impacto de la covid y el deterioro del valor de su filial en EEUU.

