Repsol se alía con Enerkem y Agbar para construir una planta de conversión de residuos en Tarragona

TARRAGONAActualizado:
Repsol se ha unido al proyecto de Enerkem y Agbar para construir una planta de valorización de residuos urbanos no reciclables en Tarragona, que permitirá convertir 400.000 toneladas de estos residuos en 220.000 toneladas anuales de metanol, que se transformará en plásticos renovables y biocombustibles avanzados.
La joint venture Ecoplanta Molecular Recycling Solutions permitirá evitar la emisión de 200.000 toneladas de dióxido de carbono cada año y reducir los residuos que acabarían en un vertedero, según un comunicado de las tres empresas este martes.
La planta facilitará la generación de sinergias con el Complejo Industrial de Repsol, que, entre otros productos, fabrica polímeros de alta resistencia al impacto, usados en el sector de la automoción.
El director ejecutivo de Productos Químicos de Repsol, José Luis Bernal, ha señalado que este proyecto "permite demostrar una vez más" la apuesta de la empresa por la economía circular y reforzar el compromiso de reciclar el equivalente al 20% de su producción de poliolefinas en 2030.
El nuevo complejo usará la tecnología de gasificación para convertir los residuos en metanol, que Enerkem está usando en dos plantas de su propiedad en Edmonton y Varennes (Canadá).
El consejero delegado y director financiero de Enerkem, Dominique Boies, ha celebrado la entrada de Repsol en el proyecto, ya que "permitirá seguir demostrando los enormes beneficios" de esta tecnología, que ha asegurado que es única en el sector.
