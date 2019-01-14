Cada año, centenares de ayuntamientos españoles solicitan al Gobierno la actualización del valor catastral de los inmuebles situados dentro de sus respectivos términos municipales. Normalmente lo piden para recaudar más, porque el valor catastral sirve como base de cálculo del Impuesto sobre Bienes Inmuebles (IBI), que constituye su principal fuente de ingresos.
Sin embargo, la actualización no siempre es al alza, sino que depende de lo que decida el Gobierno en función del comportamiento del mercado inmobiliario y del tiempo transcurrido desde la última ponencia de valores.
La ponencia de valores es una valoración pormenorizada del suelo y de las construcciones, y por su complejidad suelen pasar años hasta que vuelve a realizarse en una misma localidad.
Para evitar que mientras tanto los valores queden desfasados, el artículo 32 de la ley del Catastro autoriza a los 8.000 ayuntamientos españoles a solicitar cada cinco años su actualización mediante coeficientes de general aplicación en cada municipio.
Lo más habitual es que los coeficientes eleven el valor catastral, pero últimamente no ocurre siempre así, debido al hundimiento del mercado inmobiliario entre 2008 y 2015.
En concreto, para el presente año pidieron la actualización de los valores catastrales un total de 1.177 ayuntamientos, y la decisión del Gobierno ha sido que aumenten en 728 y bajen en 449. Los valores catastrales han subido en las localidades donde la última ponencia data del periodo comprendido entre 1984 y 2003, y han retrocedido allí donde su entrada en vigor se produjo posteriormente.
Las provincias con más municipios afectados por la actualización son: Guadalajara (90), Ávila (75), Huesca (70), Segovia (63), Teruel (53), Barcelona (48), Madrid (46), Cuenca (44) y Toledo (40). En 2018 hubo otros 1.830 ayuntamientos que se acogieron a este procedimiento, de los cuales 1.296 experimentaron un incremento de sus valores catastrales, frente a 534 en los que disminuyeron.
De todas formas, la actualización no implica necesariamente que vaya a cambiar el importe a pagar por IBI. Depende de lo que cada ayuntamiento decida hacer con el tipo impositivo, pues el artículo 71 de la ley de Haciendas Locales les concede la posibilidad de situarlo entre un mínimo del 0,4% y un máximo del 1,3%, en función de sus necesidades recaudatorias.
El valor catastral no sólo afecta al IBI, sino que la parte correspondiente al suelo constituye la base imponible del Impuesto sobre el Incremento del Valor de los Terrenos de Naturaleza Urbana, más conocido como plusvalía municipal. También tiene relación con el Impuesto sobre la Renta, con el del Patrimonio, con el de Transmisiones Patrimoniales y con el de Sucesiones y Donaciones.
