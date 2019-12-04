La CNMC rebaja del 18% al 9,6% el recorte a la distribución de gas

La dirección de la CNMC ha enviado una propuesta de circular en la que establece la metodología para determinar la retribución de las distribuidoras de gas natural en el periodo regulatorio 2021-2026.
Según la nota de prensa de la Comisión Nacional de Mercados y Competencia, la actividad de distribución pasará de aproximadamente 1.420 millones de euros resultantes de la metodología vigente a 1.283 millones de euros con la metodología propuesta, lo que supondría una reducción media del 9,6%, frente al 18% que se había planteado en un principio.
Esta circular afectaría a empresas como Naturgy, Redexis, Nortegás y Madrileña Red de Gas.
La nueva propuesta se remite tras tener en cuenta las quejas de las empresas del sector al descenso inicial en la retribución, según la CNMC.
"(La propuesta de circular) mantiene el actual modelo de actividad, introduciendo un ajuste en la base retributiva. Este ajuste consiste en minorar la base establecida para la distribución en el año 2000, al tiempo que se tienen en cuenta los incentivos suficientes para el mantenimiento de los activos/clientes anteriores a ese año", dijo la CNMC.
El regulador ha abierto ahora un nuevo plazo de 15 días para la presentación de observaciones.
