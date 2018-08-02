El Gobierno colombiano lanzó el jueves una oferta para vender la participación que posee en Colombia Telecomunicaciones (Coltel), filial de la española Telefónica, por 2,3 billones de pesos (unos 680 millones de euros), informó el Ministerio de Hacienda.
El organismo ofrece 1.108.269.271 acciones, equivalente a un 32,5% de Coltel, a un precio de 2.075,31 pesos por cada título. El plazo de la oferta finaliza el 3 de octubre.
Coltel, que surgió de la liquidada Telecom, opera en Colombia bajo la marca Movistar y en 2006 Telefónica adquirió el 50% más una acción de la compañía local por 369 millones de dólares (317 millones de euros al cambio actual).
Posteriormente, en 2012 Telefónica invirtió 670 millones de dólares en el proceso de rescate de Coltel, ante lo cual elevó su participación accionaria.
La actividad de la empresa se centra en los negocios de telefonía y conectividad móvil, servicios de banda ancha, fibra óptica al hogar, televisión satelital, telefonía fija y la oferta de soluciones digitales para pequeñas, medianas y grandes empresas y corporaciones.
Telefónica está presente en 280 de los 1.122 municipios de Colombia con banda ancha fija, en 957 con telefonía móvil y en 769 con telefonía fija.
