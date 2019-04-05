Público
Declaración de la Renta Unos 78.000 jóvenes podrían perder la deducción por alquiler de la Comunidad de Madrid si no pagan un impuesto desconocido

El Gobierno madrileño aprobó de tapadillo el pasado 19 de diciembre un decreto legislativo que establece que para acceder a esta deducción en la declaración de la Renta, cuya media es de 800 euros por persona, antes hay que haber liquidado Impuesto de Transmisiones Patrimoniales (ITP). La Comunidad podría ahorrarse así algo más de 58 millones.

Los menores de 35 años residentes en la Comunidad de Madrid que quieran deducirse el alquiler en su declaración de la Renta van a encontrarse con un obstáculo con el que no contaban: tendrán que haber pagado el relativamente desconocido Impuesto de Transmisiones Patrimoniales (ITP) si quieren optar a esa deducción, según ha avanzado la cadena Ser

La Comunidad de Madrid aprobó de tapadillo el pasado 19 de diciembre este nuevo requisito a través de un decreto legislativo que establece lo siguiente: "Para poder aplicar la deducción, los contribuyentes, como arrendatarios, deberán haber liquidado el Impuesto sobre Transmisiones Patrimoniales y Actos Jurídicos Documentados derivado del arrendamiento de la vivienda". 

La medida podría afectar a 78.000 jóvenes madrileños que hasta ahora sólo tenían que cumplir dos requisitos para optar a la deducción autonómica por alquiler: o ganar más de 25.600 euros brutos anules y tener depositada la fianza del contrato en el IVIMA

De media, cada joven obtenía una deducción de unos 800 euros, lo que suponía que la Comunidad de Madrid dejase de ingresar 58,4 millones de euros. 

La medida de la Comunidad de Madrid ha pasado bastante desapercibida. El ITP es  un impuesto bastante desconocido, por lo que mucho no saben que tienen que pagarlo. La cantidad a liquidar por el ITP es muy pequeña —unos 33 euros para un contrato de alquiler de 700 eruos—, por lo que desde Gestha, el sindicato de los técnicos de Hacienda, recomiendan pagar el ITP aunque sea con recargo antes de presentar la declaración de la Renta, lo mismo que recomiendan desde la Comunidad de Madrid.

Fuentes de la Comunidad de Madrid consultadas por el diario Expansión afirman que se ha aumentado la deducción de alquiler del 20% al 30%, pero recuerdan que "hay que estar al corriente de los pagos tributarios". 

