El sindicato demanda el mantenimiento de la prohibición de los cortes de suministro energético y de agua en vivienda habitual a personas que se encuentren en situación de vulnerabilidad, además de la flexibilización de las condiciones de acceso al bono social.

Imagen de una protesta contra los desahucios /EFE
La secretaria de Políticas Sociales, Empleo y Seguridad Social de UGT, Mari Carmen Barrera en una imagen de archivo. / EUROPA PRESS

Madrid

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

La secretaria de Políticas Sociales, Empleo y Seguridad Social de UGT, Mari Carmen Barrera, ha pedido en una carta al secretario general de Agenda Urbana y Vivienda, David Lucas, que se prorrogue la moratoria antidesahucios que finaliza en septiembre.

En esta misiva, ha reclamado que se blinden algunas de las medidas implementadas en materia de vivienda durante la pandemia para que adquieran un carácter estructural y permanente para "proteger no solo a la población más golpeada por la covid, sino también a las personas que ya presentaban dificultades en el acceso y mantenimiento de una vivienda".

El sindicato también demanda el mantenimiento de la prohibición de los cortes de suministro energético y de agua en vivienda habitual a personas que se encuentren en situación de vulnerabilidad, así como la flexibilización de las condiciones de acceso al bono social.

Respecto al alquiler, al menos hasta que se establezca una regulación de los precios en aquellas zonas declaradas como tensionadas, ve prioritario conservar indefinidamente la prórroga automática de los contratos de arrendamiento en vivienda habitual, "evitando nuevas subidas abusivas en el precio del mismo".

Asimismo, UGT considera necesario que se garantice, a lo largo de la legislatura, el flujo de subvenciones a viviendas destinadas a incrementar el parque público y social, "una cuestión imprescindible si tenemos en cuenta el exiguo porcentaje que representa el mismo sobre el total del parque de viviendas, situándose en apenas un 1,5%".

