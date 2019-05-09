La Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y de la Competencia (CNMC) ha iniciado las actuaciones previas para conocer los motivos de la fuerte subida que se produjo la noche del martes en el mercado de regulación secundario eléctrico, en el que se registró una desviación de 1.295 euros/MWh y se llegó a 11.498 euros/MWh.
Fuentes de la CNMC han señalado que esta desviación, registrada entre las 20.00 y pasadas las 21.00 horas del pasado martes, no ha tenido apenas impacto en el coste final para los consumidores, ya que este mercado representa el 0,8 % del precio que pagan los usuarios.
Para solucionar esta situación, que la CNMC califica de "atípica" y "excepcional", el organismo ha propuesto medidas operativas para que asuman el coste quienes han generado el problema.
Repercusión mínima
No obstante, este desajuste repercute en el 3% del coste de la energía y no representa más del 0,8% del precio que paga el consumidor final.
Así, el impacto de esta desviación puntual registrada en el consumidor doméstico es mínimo y se traspasará directamente al generador del problema.
Generación eólica y un ciclo combinado
El comportamiento inusual del mercado eléctrico estuvo motivado por un desvío en la generación eólica y un problema en una central de ciclo combinado.
El precio mayorista de la electricidad, el conocido como pool tiene un peso cercano al 35% sobre el recibo final, mientras que alrededor del 40% corresponde a los peajes y cerca del 25% restante, al IVA y al Impuesto de Electricidad.
El mercado mayorista funciona de forma marginalista, de modo que las tecnologías entran por orden de coste y la última de ellas en participar, la más cara, marca el precio para el conjunto.
