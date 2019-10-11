Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Encuentran fisuras en 38 de los 810 Boeing 737 NG inspeccionados en todo el mundo

Casi el 5% de las inspecciones han encontrado grietas en una pieza que fija el fuselaje del avión, o cuerpo, a la estructura del ala. Los aviones serán inmovilizados hasta que se hagan las reparaciones.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo de un Boeing 787 de Quantas. REUTERS

Imagen de archivo de un Boeing 787 de Quantas. REUTERS

Boeing Co afirmó el jueves que las aerolíneas habían inspeccionado 810 de los aviones 737 NG fabricados por la empresa en todo el mundo y encontraron 38 grietas estructurales que requerían la reparación y el reemplazo de las piezas afectadas.

Los aviones serán inmovilizados hasta que se hagan las reparaciones, según declararon Boeing y representantes de las aerolíneas. Casi el 5% de las inspecciones han encontrado grietas en una pieza que fija el fuselaje del avión, o cuerpo, a la estructura del ala.

El 737 NG es el 737 de tercera generación y la versión anterior al 737 MAX, que ahora está inmovilizado, y que no se ve afectado por el problema de las fisuras.

Al menos 15 aviones 737 NG pendientes de revisión

El miércoles, Southwest Airlines Co y Gol Linhas Aereas de Brasil dejaron en tierra al menos 13 aviones 737 NG después de que los reguladores estadounidenses ordenaran inspecciones urgentes. Sriwijaya Air, de Indonesia, dijo el viernes que había inmovilizado dos aviones.

La Administración Federal de Aviación de los Estados Unidos (FAA) dijo la semana pasada a los operadores de aeronaves de Estados Unidos que inspeccionen 165 aviones 737 NG más antiguos en busca de grietas estructurales, pero al parecer el número real de aviones inspeccionados es de más de 200.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas