La exministra Cristina Garmendia será consejera independiente de Caixabank

La junta de accionistas de Caixabank aprobará previsiblemente el próximo 5 de abril el nombramiento de la exministra de Ciencia e Innovación Cristina Garmedia como consejera independiente del órgano de gobierno de la entidad por un periodo de cuatro años.
Junto a la presidenta de Cotec también se abordará la votación de Marcelino Armenter como miembro del consejo de administración, con carácter de dominical, a propuesta de la Fundación Bancaria 'la Caixa' y de Criteria Caixa, por un plazo de cuatro años.
Además de estos nombramientos, los accionistas de la entidad, que se reunirán en Valencia, abordarán la reelección del consejero delegado, Gonzalo Cortázar, así como de Amparo Moraleda y John S.Reed como consejeros independientes.
Fijar en 16 el número de miembros del consejo de administración
Por su parte, María Teresa Bassons será reelegida como consejera dominical, a propuesta de la Fundación Bancaria 'la Caixa', según consta en el orden del día de la junta remitido este martes a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
Otro de los puntos que abordarán los accionistas será fijar en 16 el número de miembros del consejo de administración, dentro de los límites establecidos en los Estatutos Sociales, lo que supone dos asientos menos.
