Empleo femenino Santalucía cerrará más del 90% de sus oficinas de 'call centers', que afectará a casi 900 empleados, el 95% mujeres

A pesar del cierre masivo de centros, la compañía asegura que "le gustaría contar con el 100% de la plantilla", oferta que los trabajadores creen que es boquilla ya que resulta "inviable".

Foto de archivo de un 'call center' (centro de atención al cliente) ubicado en el Estado español.

El Grupo Santalucía ha trasladado a la plantilla su intención de cerrar 53 call centers de Accepta División de Seguros de los 58 que conforman toda su red nacional, con lo que se verán afectadas casi 900 personas, la mayoría (95%) mujeres, según informan fuentes sindicales.

En un comunicado remitido a la representación de trabajadores, el Grupo Santalucía explica que Accepta División de Seguros concentrará en solamente cinco sedes sus centros de trabajo: Madrid, Oviedo, Sevilla, Valencia y Hospitalet.

A pesar del cierre masivo de centros, la compañía asegura que "le gustaría contar con el 100% de la plantilla" y ha ofrecido a "todos" los empleados incorporarse a los cinco centros que mantendrá abiertos mediante un plan de movilidad.

No obstante, los trabajadores califican esta decisión de "despido enmascarado", ya que resulta "inviable" colocar a todos los trabajadores en unas oficinas con una capacidad máxima estimada de unas 300 personas.

Además, no todo el mundo está dispuesto a tener que trasladarse. Empleados de pueblos como Torrelavega (Cantabria) tendrían que movilizarse al menos 200 kilómetros para trasladarse hasta la oficina más cercana, ubicada en Oviedo.

Las mismas fuentes reprochan que el grupo no cuenta con ningún problema de rentabilidad que justifique esta decisión. De hecho, en su web presume de gestionar "la mayor" operación europea en venta telefónica de seguros, con 42,3 millones de euros de facturación en 2018.

Los sindicatos lamentan que desde hacía tiempo y en más de una ocasión habían puesto en duda el sistema de crecimiento implantado por el grupo en sus call centers, que califican de "incoherente y sin rumbo".

Según explican, se ha dedicado a ofrecer "sueldos precarios y una nube de expectativas de desarrollo profesional que en la mayoría de los casos no se cumplieron". ¿Quién asume el coste que ha supuesto esta deficiencia organizativa?, critican.

