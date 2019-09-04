La candidata a presidir el Banco Central Europeo (BCE), Christine Lagarde, ha asegurado este miércoles en el Parlamento Europeo que la desaceleración económica y los desafíos a los que se enfrenta la zona euro justifican el mantenimiento de los estímulos monetarios "durante un periodo prolongado de tiempo", aunque también ha advertido de que el instituto emisor no debe perder de vista los posibles "efectos secundarios negativos" de esta estrategia.
La francesa ha intervenido ante la comisión de Asuntos Económicos y Monetarios de la Eurocámara, que más tarde debe votar si cree que es la persona adecuada o no para suceder al italiano Mario Draghi a partir del 1 de noviembre.
En su discurso inicial, Lagarde ha remarcado que "los desafíos no han desaparecido" para la eurozona, porque se enfrenta a riesgos protagonizados principalmente por factores externos y la inflación "sigue siendo demasiado baja" y se encuentra "lejos del objetivo".
"Por tanto, comparto la opinión del Consejo de Gobierno de que la elevada política acomodaticia está justificada durante un periodo prolongado de tiempo para conseguir que la inflación llegue al famoso por debajo pero cerca del 2%", ha afirmado, para después apuntar que, a pesar de ello, también hay "cuestiones importantes" que la política monetaria también tendrá que abordar.
El primero de estos asuntos es la necesidad de vigilar los efectos secundarios negativos de la política monetaria, aunque su resultado general sea positivo. El segundo, reto que ha nombrado es el entorno global de bajos tipos de interés y el último, el surgimiento de nuevos desafíos como el cambio climático, el impacto del cambio tecnológico y la fragmentación del orden internacional.
Lagarde ha prometido a los eurodiputados que si es nombrada finalmente presidenta del Banco Central Europeo, guiará su actuación sobre la base de tres principios, que son el compromiso con el mandato del BCE, la agilidad para responder a estos nuevos retos y la "inclusividad".
