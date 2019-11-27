Público
El gasto en pensiones alcanza en noviembre los 9.735 millones, un 4,83% más

La Seguridad Social abona en noviembre 9.784.262 pensiones contributivas. La pensión media de jubilación asciende a 1.142,67 euros, un 3,3% más

Varios pensionistas juegan al dominó en un parque de Madrid. E.P./Eduardo Parra

La Seguridad Social destinó en el presente mes de noviembre la cifra récord de 9.735,5 millones de euros al pago de las pensiones contributivas, un 4,8% más que en el mismo mes de 2018, según datos publicados este martes por el Ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social, que ha destacado que el crecimiento del gasto "se ha ido moderando" desde el inicio del año.

El número de pensiones avanzó en noviembre un 1,13% respecto al mismo mes de 2018, hasta 9.784.262 pensiones, nuevo récord del sistema. El Ministerio ha resaltado, no obstante, que este incremento interanual es el menor desde noviembre del año pasado.

Aunque la tasa de crecimiento interanual del número de pensiones no es de las más altas dentro en la serie histórica de la última década, con ella ya se acumulan 46 meses consecutivos de crecimientos superiores al 1%.

La pensión media de jubilación se situó al inicio del presente mes en 1.142,67 euros mensuales, un 3,3% más que en igual mes de 2018.

Por su parte, la pensión media del sistema, que comprende las distintas clases de pensión (jubilación, incapacidad permanente, viudedad, orfandad y a favor de familiares) se situó en noviembre en 995,02 euros mensuales, lo que supone un aumento interanual del 3,6%.

La pensión media de viudedad, por su parte, ha registrado el mayor avance interanual en valores relativos, un 5%, hasta los 714,53 euros mensuales, tras la subida de la base reguladora sobre la que se calcula esta prestación desde el 56% al 60%.

