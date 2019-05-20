Público
Google vs. Huawei Google veta a Huawei, cuyos móviles se quedarán sin Android ni aplicaciones

El gigante estadounidense suspende parte de los negocios tras la inclusión de la empresa china en la lista negra de Trump.

Huawei desvela cómo llegar al 5G

Google suspende parte de los negocios de Huawei. / EP

El gigante estadounidense Google ha suspendido los negocios con Huawei que requieran la transferencia de productos de hardware y software, excepto los cubiertos por licencias de código abierto, según ha informado la agencia de noticias Reuters citando una fuente conocedora de la medida.

La decisión es consecuencia de la inclusión de la empresa china en la "lista negra" de empresas que suponen una "amenaza para la seguridad nacional".

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd perderá así acceso inmediato a las actualizaciones del sistema operativo Android y la próxima versión de sus móviles para el exterior de China tampoco contará con aplicaciones y servicios como Google Play Store o Gmail.

La empresa asiática aún tendrá acceso a la versión de Android disponible a través de licencias de código abierto, disponibles para cualquiera que quiera usarlas.

Por el momento Huawei no ha reaccionado a esta información y tampoco se han pronunciado desde el Departamento de Comercio estadounidense.

Los detalles concretos de los servicios específicos afectados están siendo estudiados dentro de Google, propiedad de Alphabet Inc, según la fuente. Los abogados de Huawei están evaluando también el impacto de las acciones del Departamento de Comercio, indicó el viernes un portavoz de la firma china.

El gobierno de Donald Trump incluyó el jueves de forma oficial a Huawei en una lista negra comercial, lo que implica la imposición inmediata de restricciones que complicarán mucho que el gigante tecnológico pueda hacer negocios con compañías estadounidenses.

