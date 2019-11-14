Guindos dice que el riesgo de una recesión europea es "muy bajo"

La probabilidad de que la economía europea caiga en recesión es "muy baja", dijo el vicepresidente del Banco Central Europeo, Luis De Guindos, el jueves, pero advirtió sobre un período de crecimiento por debajo de la media en el bloque.
De Guindos hizo estos comentarios después de que los últimos datos macroeconómicos mostraran que la economía más grande de la zona euro, Alemania, evitó por poco caer en una recesión técnica de dos trimestres consecutivos de contracción económica.
Europa mantiene el crecimiento "por debajo de su potencial", dijo De Guindos en un evento de banca organizado por BNP Paribas, añadiendo que el BCE necesitaba "prestar mucha atención" a la situación.
En septiembre, el BCE redujo los tipos de interés de la zona euro a territorio negativo y dijo que estaba reiniciando su programa de compra masiva de bonos, que no había hecho más que rebajar a finales del año pasado. El nuevo programa de recompras se ha puesto en marcha sin fecha límite en un intento de revertir la desaceleración de la actividad de la zona euro, casi una década después de que la crisis de la deuda del bloque asolara las economías de Grecia, Italia, España, Portugal e Irlanda.
De Guindos también se hizo eco de los recientes llamamientos a los gobiernos para que intensifiquen sus medidas de apoyo económico y que la baja rentabilidad de los bancos es la principal amenaza para la estabilidad financiera de la zona euro.
El BCE deberá ampliar sus herramientas de política monetaria para garantizar su eficacia, dijo De Guindos. En su opinión, la “caja de herramientas tendrá que ser más amplia” en el sentido de que el banco central debe hacer algo más que la política monetaria convencional, dijo.
