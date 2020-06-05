Estás leyendo: Las ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre viviendas habituales suben un 9,3% hasta marzo tras cinco años de caídas

Hipotecas Las ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre viviendas habituales suben un 9,3% hasta marzo tras cinco años de caídas

El número de ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre viviendas habituales registra su primer aumento interanual tras 20 trimestres de descensos, según la estadística de ejecuciones hipotecarias publicada por el INE.

26/05/2020.- En la foto, un edificio en construcción en la Avenida de Burgos. EFE/Marcel Guinot/Archivo
En la foto, un edificio en construcción en la Avenida de Burgos. EFE/Marcel Guinot

MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

El número de ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre viviendas habituales se situó en 1.668 en el primer trimestre, cifra un 20,8% superior la del trimestre anterior y un 9,3% por encima de la del mismo periodo de 2019, registrando así su primer aumento interanual tras 20 trimestres de descensos, según la estadística de ejecuciones hipotecarias publicada este viernes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

El objetivo principal de esta estadística es ofrecer trimestralmente el número de certificaciones de ejecuciones hipotecarias iniciadas e inscritas en los Registros de la Propiedad durante el trimestre de referencia. Estadística recuerda que no todas las ejecuciones de hipoteca terminan con el lanzamiento (desahucio) de sus propietarios.

Debido al estado de alarma, durante el mes de marzo la atención diaria al público en los Registros de la Propiedad se realizó exclusivamente mediante correo electrónico o por vía telefónica. Pese a ello, el INE subraya que la tasa de respuesta ha sido del 94%, similar a la de trimestres anteriores.

En el primer trimestre del año se iniciaron 10.558 ejecuciones hipotecarias, un 18% menos que en el trimestre anterior y un 29,8% menos en tasa interanual. De ellas, 9.971 afectaron a fincas urbanas (donde se incluyen las viviendas) y 587 a fincas rústicas.

Las ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre fincas urbanas bajaron un 18,6% en relación al trimestre anterior y un 30,4% respecto al primer trimestre de 2019.

Dentro de las fincas urbanas, 5.534 ejecuciones correspondieron a viviendas, un 8% menos en tasa intertrimestral y un 26,7% menos en términos interanuales, y de ellas 2.202 eran ejecuciones sobre viviendas de personas físicas, un 20,1% más que en el trimestre anterior y cifra un 6,6% superior a la del primer trimestre de 2019.

