CCOO indica que esta huelga, que seguirá también este viernes, se está desarrollando sin ningún tipo de incidencias y va a tener una afectación con importantes retrasos, ya que, además de Madrid, también hay paros convocados en Francia.

Huelga de trabajadores de Amazon en el centro logístico de San Fernando de Henares (Madrid). / EFE - CHEMA MOYA

El seguimiento de la huelga durante el turno de mañana en el centro logístico de Amazon en San Fernando de Henares (Madrid), coincidiendo con la campaña de Reyes, ha sido del 70%, según CCOO. Estas cifras suponen un aumento respecto al turno de noche, en el que, según el mismo sindicato, el seguimiento fue del 60% para reclamar mejoras laborales.

El sindicato advierte de "importantes" retrasos en las entregas y de un desvío de pedidos hacia otros centros del país. Por su parte, la empresa subraya que las cifras ofrecidas por los sindicatos sobre la participación en la huelga no se ajustan a la realidad, y ha agregado que la mayoría de sus asociados ha estado trabajando y procesando los pedidos de los clientes, como lo hacen a diario.

Los sindicatos no descartan llevar a cabo otro tipo de actuaciones, entre las que se encuentran manifestaciones si la empresa prosigue con su actitud y no da respuesta a sus reclamaciones.

Amazon subraya que las cifras no se ajustan a la realidad

Además, CCOO indica que esta nueva jornada de huelga, que seguirá también este viernes, se está desarrollando sin ningún tipo de incidencias y va a tener una afectación en los clientes con importantes retrasos, ya que, además de en el centro de San Fernando, también hay paros convocados en Francia.

Con la huelga de este jueves y viernes, los sindicatos convocantes CCOO y CGT darían por finalizadas las ocho jornadas de huelga que anunciaron a comienzos del mes de noviembre

En concreto, las huelgas se fijaron para los días 23 y 24 de noviembre, durante el Black Friday; el 7 y 9 de diciembre, durante el puente de la Constitución; los días 15 y 30 de diciembre, y 3 y 4 de enero, víspera de Reyes, siendo los días de mayores ventas del año.

