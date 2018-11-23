Público
La manifestación rodeará el centro logístico de Amazon en San Fernando de Henares durante la primera jornada de huelga de 24 horas para defender los derechos de los trabajadores y denunciar así la "muerte" del pequeño comercio tradicional.

Almacén de Amazon en el municipio madrileño de San Fernando de Henares | REUTERS

Una manifestación ciudadana rodeará este Black Friday el centro logístico de Amazon en San Fernando de Henares durante la primera jornada de huelga de 24 horas para defender los derechos de los trabajadores y denunciar así la "muerte" del pequeño comercio tradicional.

Según ha informado CGT en un comunicado, esta manifestación saldrá a las 18 horas de la estación de Renfe de Torrejón de Ardoz hasta el centro, y rodeará el centro logístico de Amazon para culminar la jornada de huelga.

Esta manifestación viene a acompañar al resto de huelgas y manifestaciones que este colectivo ha convocado desde que en abril de 2018 se implantase el Convenio Provincial de Logística de Madrid que conllevó a una "bajada de condiciones laborales" a los 1600 trabajadores que tiene la compañía. Así, critican la flexibilización del mercado laboral, sustitución de trabajadores con derechos por autónomos precarios, destrucción del pequeño comercio y evasión fiscal por medio de una estructura societaria multinacional.

La huelga busca defender los derechos de los trabajadores y denunciar la "muerte" del pequeño comercio

Durante el Black Friday animan a "apoyar los piquetes informativos, visibilizar la lucha con carteles de apoyo y viralizar por redes sociales los contenidos para presionar a la multinacional", según el manifiesto firmado este jueves en la asamblea por los representantes sindicales de Amazon y representantes de varias organizaciones sociales, sindicales, políticas y vecinales.

La convocatoria está apoyada por Marchas de la Dignidad, No Más Precariedad, Podemos San Fernando, IU San Fernando, Partido Comunista de Madrid, PCPE, CJC, Asociación Vecinal Jarama, el sindicato Co.Bas, SOV-Henares (CGT), Iniciativa Comunista, CRT, Izquierda Diario, Plataforma Republicana Orcasitas, Pan y Rosas, Anticapitalistas, UJCE, Coordinadora 25S - Golpe a la Mafia, Contracorriente, Abrir Brecha, Poder Popular, Asociación "la Moradita" del Henares, Asamblea de Trabajadores del Henares y Podemos Coslada.

