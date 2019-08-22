Los pilotos de Ryanair adscritos al Sindicato Español de Pilotos de Líneas Aéreas (Sepla) no descartan convocar una huelga en las próximas semanas por el anuncio de cierre de las bases de Tenerife Sur, las Palmas de Gran Canaria y Girona, ha comunicado este jueves el Sepla.
El sindicato convocó a los pilotos a una consulta sobre la posibilidad de la adopción de medidas legales, entre las que se incluía la huelga, que fue respaldada por más del 90% de los pilotos de Ryanair con una participación del 80% del censo.
El Sepla, que agrupa a unos 500 pilotos de Ryanair de los 800 que operan en España, ha denunciado que los cierres de las bases no están fundamentados "con ningún argumento legal ni económico" y supondrían el despido de más de cien pilotos en toda España.
"Ryanair sigue anunciando beneficios año tras año", denuncian los pilotos
El sindicato ha explicado, no obstante, que "agotará en todo momento" las vías de negociación con la compañía. "Esperamos que la compañía recapacite en su decisión, que no está amparada por ninguna motivación económica ya que Ryanair sigue anunciando beneficios año tras año", ha afirmado.
En el caso de que los pilotos decidiesen finalmente ir a la huelga, podría coincidir con los paros de los tripulantes de cabina de pasajeros (TCP) de Ryanair convocados por los sindicatos USO y Sitcpla para los días 1, 2, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 y 29 de septiembre.
El último conflicto entre los pilotos y la compañía irlandesa se cerró en octubre de 2018 tras llegar a un acuerdo con la aerolínea en relación con la aplicación de la legislación laboral española a los contratos para desarrollar su actividad en España.
