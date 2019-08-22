Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Brote de Listeriosis Listeriosis: Sanidad desaconseja consumir otros productos de la marca 'La Mechá'

Además de la carne mechada, los productos son los siguientes: chicharrón andaluz, lomo al Jerez, lomo al pimentón y lomo casero al pimentón. Todos ellos han sido distribuidos en Andalucía y Madrid, excepto el tercero, el lomo al pimentón, que lo ha sido solo en la comunidad andaluza.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un usuario navega, este jueves, por la página web de Magrudis, que comercializa la carne mechada 'La Mechá' causante de un brote de listeriosis. A pesar de que la Junta ha ordenado la paralización de la actividad y la retirada de todos sus artículos elabo

Un usuario navega por la página web de Magrudis, que comercializa la carne mechada "La Mechá". A pesar de que la Junta ha ordenado la paralización de la actividad, la empresa mantiene todos sus productos cárnicos. EFE/José Manuel Vidal

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha aconsejado a quienes tengan en su domicilio algún envase con otros productos de la marca 'La Mechá', de la empresa Magrudis, el origen del brote de listeriosis que afecta sobre todo a Andalucía, que se abstengan de consumirlo y que, en caso de haberlo hecho y presentar algún síntoma, acudan al médico.

Los productos son los siguientes: el chicharrón andaluz, lomo al Jerez, lomo al pimentón y lomo casero al pimentón. Todos ellos han sido distribuidos en Andalucía y Madrid, excepto el tercero, el lomo al pimentón, que lo ha sido solo en la comunidad andaluza.

Se trata de una medida de precaución ante este brote de listeriosis, que sigue en aumento: al menos son 150 los casos confirmados —la mayoría en Andalucía—, tras consumir la carne contaminada, pero hay otros 500 que se están estudiando.

Por eso, la Agencia Española de Consumo, Seguridad Alimentaria y Nutrición (Aesan), dependiente del Ministerio de Sanidad, hace esta recomendación en la última actualización sobre la situación del brote que se refiere a los productos de la marca 'La Mechá' sobre los que las autoridades sanitarias de la Junta amplían la alerta.

Esta información ha sido trasladada por la Asean a todas las comunidades autónomas y se ha informado a la de Madrid de la distribución realizada en su territorio para que procediera a su retirada.

Sanidad destaca la posibilidad de "contaminación cruzada" a otros alimentos y por ello pide que se extremen los cuidados en la manipulación, en especial en el caso de que se haya tenido contacto con los productos mencionados.

La Dirección General de Salud Pública de la Junta de Andalucía está muestreando otros productos diferentes a la carne mechada también elaborados por la empresa Magrudis, de Sevilla.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad