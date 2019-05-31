La última Memoria de Actividades ha notificado que la Iglesia ingresó 924 millones de euros en 2017. Un 35% del total, 543 millones de euros, llegó a través de las donaciones de los fieles; un 24% de la casilla de la renta; un 23% de ingresos corrientes por servicios celebrativos o subvenciones. Además, hubo un 5% de ingresos extraordinarios y un 13% que provenía por parte de patrimonio y actividades económicas.
"Ha habido una austeridad en el gasto de un año para todo. Un 80% de las diócesis que han generado superávit, lo que nosotros llamamos, capacidad de financiación", ha explicado el responsable económico de la Conferencia Episcopal, Fernando Jiménez Barriocanal.
Las diócesis dejaron sin gastar 16 millones de euros en 2017. De los 908 millones que se gastaron, el 60% fueron para retribuciones al clero (174 millones); los seglares (118 millones); conservación de edificios y gastos de funcionamiento (252 millones). También se invirtió 219 millones en la acción pastoral y la asistencia, 70 millones como aportación a centros de formación y 81 millones como gastos extraordinarios.
La diócesis destinó 55 millones de euros en la labor asistencial, como en albergues o comedores diocesanos. En este asunto no entra la actividad de Cáritas u otras órdenes religiosas, como informa la Cadena Ser.
