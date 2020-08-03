El INE registra el enorme batacazo del turismo en España, que cayó en junio un 97,7% por el coronavirus

madrid
La entrada de turistas extranjeros en España descendió un 97,7% en junio en comparación con el mismo mes de 2019, hasta 204.926 turistas, en tanto que el gasto bajó un 98,6%, hasta 133 millones de euros, según los datos difundidos este lunes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
En junio del año pasado hicieron turismo en España 8,83 millones de extranjeros, que desembolsaron 9.696 millones.
Tras el fin del estado de alarma, la vecina Francia fue el principal país emisor en junio, con 64.895 turistas, el 31,7% del total, aunque la cifra supone un descenso del 93,2 % respecto a junio del año pasado.
Alemania fue el segundo país emisor, con el 16,5 % del total, seguido por Holanda (6 %), Italia (5,1%) y Reino Unido (4,1%).
El gasto medio por turista en junio fue de 651 euros, un 40,6% menos en tasa interanual, mientras que el gasto medio diario bajó un 30,4%, hasta 114 euros. Los extranjeros visitaron principalmente en junio Cataluña (el 37,4% del total), seguida por la Comunidad Valenciana (15,4 %), Baleares (13,8%), Madrid (10%) y Andalucía (6.9%).
Entre enero y junio, la llegada de turistas internacionales disminuyó un 71,7% en tasa interanual, hasta casi 10,8 millones de personas.
En ese mismo primer semestre, el gasto acumulado por los visitantes foráneos cayó un 70,6% en comparación con el mismo periodo de 2019, hasta 11.840 millones de euros (40.380 millones entre enero y junio de 2019).
