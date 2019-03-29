Público
Interinos El Supremo sentencia que los interinos pueden ser despedidos sin derecho a cobrar indemnización

Una resolución del TJUE abrió un intenso debate en España por la conocida sentencia De Diego Porras. Ahora, el Alto Tribunal establece que no se conceda indemnización por cese regular del contrato de interinidad.

Fachada del Tribunal Supremo | EFE

El Tribunal Supremo establece que los interinos no tienen derecho a percibir una indemnización en caso de despido. La compensación por obra o servicio y acumulación de tareas recogida en el Estatuto del Trabajador fija la compensación por despido objetivo en 20 días por año trabajado, con un máximo de doce mensualidades.

El Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE) dictó el 14 de septiembre de 2016 la conocida y controvertida sentencia De Diego Porras, en la que se venía a reconocer el derecho de esta trabajadora a ser compensada por la finalización de su contrato de interinidad, con la indemnización establecida en el Estatuto de Trabajadores para los contratos por obra y servicio con extinción por causas objetivas.

La resolución del TJUE abrió un intenso debate en España en el que muchos afirmaban que tal medida impulsaba al país hacia el contrato único. No obstante, después de que el mismo TJUE rectificara su criterio, el Supremo sentencia que no se conceda indemnización por cese regular del contrato de interinidad. La resolución ha sido dictada por la Sala de lo Social, según ha podido adelantar este jueves el medio económico Cinco Días.

