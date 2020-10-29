El IPC ahonda su caída al 0,9% en octubre y suma siete meses en tasas negativas

MADRIDActualizado:
La inflación anual estimada del Índice de Precios al Consumo (IPC) ahondó su retroceso al 0,9% el pasado mes de octubre, de acuerdo con el indicador adelantado publicado este jueves por el INE.
En caso de confirmarse este avance, supondría un retroceso del IPC de cinco décimas respecto a septiembre y siete meses acumulados con este medidor en valores interanuales negativos. Se trata de la tasa más baja del año, junto a la de mayo, cuando también se redujo un 0,9%.
En el comportamiento de los precios de octubre han influido la bajada de los precios de la electricidad, frente a la subida de 2019, y la evolución de los servicios de telefonía, que disminuyen más este mes que el año pasado.
Por su parte, la variación anual del indicador adelantado del IPCA se sitúa con retrocesos del 1,0% en octubre. Si este dato se confirma, la tasa anual del IPCA disminuiría cuatro décimas respecto al mes anterior.
En cuanto a la tasa mensual los precios de consumo registran en octubre una tasa del 0,5% respecto al mes de septiembre, según el indicador adelantado del IPC, inferior al 1% que marcó en el año 2019.
