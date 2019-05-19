Itínere nombra presidente a Juan María Nin en plena batalla de sus accionistas

Itínere ha nombrado nuevo consejero y presidente no ejecutivo de la compañía a Juan María Nin, quien fuera consejero delegado de CaixaBank y que actualmente también ocupa el cargo de presidente no ejecutivo de Habitat Inmobiliaria, según informó la empresa de autopistas.
La designación de Nin tendrá lugar en tanto está abierto el contencioso entre los dos mayores accionistas de la compañía por hacerse con su control, pendiente de procesos arbitrales y judiciales.
En concreto, se trata del fondo Corsair, que tras comprar en los últimos meses participaciones de otros socios, entre ellos de Sacyr, suma un porcentaje del 60% en el capital de Itínere, frente al del 40,1% que actualmente tiene el grupo concesional Globalvía.
El nombramiento del nuevo presidente, adelantado por Vozpopuli, forma parte del orden del día de la junta de accionistas que Itínere ha convocado para el próximo 20 de junio.
Entre el resto de asuntos a tratar en la asamblea figura la reelección del consejero delegado de la compañía, Francisco Javier Pérez Gracia, como consejero y el nombramiento de cuatro consejeros en representación de Corsair y su socio APG. Se trata de Hari Rajan, Rene Defize, Laurens-Jan Sipma y Arjan Reinders. Además, Itínere designará a PwC como nueva firma auditoria de sus cuentas en sustitución de KPMG.
Números rojos de 25 millones en 2018
La compañía, segundo operador de autopistas del país, con vías que suman unos 500 kilómetros, someterá a la junta sus cuentas, que cerraron de 2018, que reportaron una pérdida neta de 25,75 millones de euros un 1,2% superior a los números rojos de un año antes. La cifra de negocio se situó en 276,8 millones de euros, importe un 0,8% superior al de un año antes.
Las cuentas del grupo del pasado año aún no se ven afectadas por la conclusión del contrato de concesión de la autopista AP-1 Burgos-Armiñón, toda vez que tuvo lugar el 30 de noviembre. No obstante, recogen el coste de 3,30 millones que supuso el ERE que aplicó a los 42 trabajadores de la vía vinculados al cobro de peajes.
