Japón anuncia un plan de 108.000 millones para sacar a la economía de su estancamiento

Japón dio a conocer el jueves un paquete presupuestario de 120.000 millones de dólares (unos 108.000 millones de euros) para sacar de su estancamiento a la tercera economía más grande del mundo, en un contexto de riesgos en el exterior, y con el objetivo adicional de que la actividad se mantenga después de las Olimpiadas de Tokio de 2020.
El primer ministro Shinzo Abe anunció el jueves el paquete de 13 billones de yenes (119.700 millones de dólares), cuyo tamaño ya se había anticipado en la prensa. Se espera que el Gobierno anuncie más detalles del paquete a lo largo del jueves, después de que el gabinete lo haya aprobado.
El jueves, Abe dijo en una reunión de parlamentarios del partido gobernante y responsables del Gobierno: "Hemos logrado preparar un paquete sólido de medidas".
"Se basa en tres pilares: garantizar la reconstrucción y la seguridad en caso de catástrofe, proporcionar un apoyo intensivo para superar los riesgos económicos a la baja y mantener la vitalidad económica después de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio", añadió.
El paquete económico asciende a 25 billones de yenes (230.000 millones de dólares) si se incluyen los préstamos del Estado, las garantías de crédito y el gasto del sector privado, según informaron fuentes consultadas a Reuters esta semana.
La economía de Japón prácticamente se estancó en julio-septiembre debido a una desaceleración mundial que ha afectado a las exportaciones. Las ventas al por menor también cayeron a su ritmo más rápido en más de 4 años y medio en octubre, ya que el aumento de los impuestos sobre las ventas incitó a los compradores a apretarse el cinturón.
