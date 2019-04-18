Meliá dice que no tiene bienes en Cuba susceptibles de ser confiscados por EEUU

El grupo hotelero español Meliá dijo que no tiene bienes que pudieran ser objeto de reclamación en Cuba tras abrir las autoridades estadounidenses el camino a posibles confiscaciones de activos de empresas extranjeras en la isla.
"Confirmamos la no-propiedad de Meliá de bienes o participaciones de bienes que pudieran ser objeto de potencial reclamación tras su expropiación en la década de 1960, y afirmamos que, de dirigirse alguna reclamación contra algún hotel, nuestro papel sería el de meros gestores hoteleros, con un rol equivalente al del resto de actores de la cadena de valor del negocio turístico", dijo la empresa española, que opera desde hace 30 años en Cuba.
"Meliá continúa operando con plena normalidad en Cuba, no representando el anuncio realizado en el día de hoy ninguna alteración sustancial de nuestra actividad", dijo Meliá Hotels, en referencia a la decisión estadounidense, añadiendo que la isla es "un destino excepcional que debe seguir abierto al turismo internacional".
El Departamento de Estado de Estados Unidos anunció el miércoles que eliminará una prohibición de más de dos décadas (mediante la reactivación del Título III de la Ley Helms Burton, aprobada en 1996) que impedía que ciudadanos estadounidenses presentaran demandas contra empresas que usan propiedades incautadas por el gobierno cubano desde la revolución de 1959.
El Departamento de Estado dijo que la medida podría dar paso a reclamaciones legales por miles de millones de dólares y ha motivado críticas de aliados europeos y canadienses, cuyas compañías tienen intereses en Cuba. La decisión del presidente Donald Trump entrará en vigor el 2 de mayo.
El Gobierno cubano, que podría ver obstaculizados sus esfuerzos por atraer nueva inversión extranjera, criticó la medida como un "ataque al derecho internacional".
