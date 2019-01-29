Público
Nombramiento Aena Aena coloca como consejero al exdirigente catalán Duran i Lleida

El expresidente de Unió Democrática de Catalunya (UDC) sustituye en el cargo al exministro del PP Josep Piqué, que ha dimitido del cargo.

El exdiputado de Convergència i Unió (CiU), Josep Duran i Lleida. / EFE

El Consejo de Administración de Aena ha nombrado este martes al expresidente de Unió Democrática de Catalunya (UDC) Josep Antoni Duran i Lleida consejero independiente para sustituir al exministro del PP Josep Piqué, que dimitió del cargo, ha informado hoy la compañía en un hecho relevante.

Además, Duran i Lleida sustituye a Piqué como miembro de la Comisión de Nombramientos y Retribuciones. Josep Piqué, que presidió Ercros, Fertiberia, Erkimia y Vueling y fue consejero delegado de OHL, comunicó su dimisión como miembro del Consejo de Administración del gestor aeroportuario poco más de un año después de entrar a formar parte del mismo en octubre de 2017.

Duran i Lleida tiene una extensa trayectoria política, que comenzó en 1982 como diputado nacional de CiU y a la que puso fin en enero de 2016, después de que UDC, que concurrió separada de CDC a los comicios catalanes y generales de 2015, no consiguiera escaño en ninguna de las dos convocatorias electorales. Un mes después se incorporó como abogado y consultor internacional al Bufete Colls.

