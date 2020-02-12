Estás leyendo: Norges Bank eleva su participación en Sacyr hasta el 3,56%

Norges Bank eleva su participación en Sacyr hasta el 3,56%

El fondo, gestionado por el banco central noruego, refuerza su apuesta por la constructora presidida por Manuel Manrique, en la que entró en septiembre de 2019.

Sede de la constructora Sacyr. E.P.
MADRID

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

Norges Bank, el gestor del fondo soberano de pensiones de Noruega, ha elevado su participación en Sacyr hasta situarla en el 3,56%, desde la del 2,9% que mantenía actualmente, con lo que vuelve a superar la cota del 3% en el capital del grupo de construcción y concesiones.

La entidad cuenta, tanto de forma directa como indirecta, con un total de 20,7 millones de títulos del grupo que preside Manuel Manrique, según consta en los registros de la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

En concreto, Norges Bank ostenta 9,4 millones de acciones de Sacyr, representativas del 1,62% de su capital, de forma directa, y otros 11,30 millones (un 1,94%) de forma indirecta, mediante instrumentos financieros.

El fondo, gestionado por el banco central noruego, refuerza de esta forma la apuesta por Sacyr, compañía en la que entró en septiembre de 2019, coincidiendo con el reenfoque que el grupo ha realizado a su estrategia para centrar su crecimiento en la expansión de su negocio concesional fuera de España.

En la actualidad, los principales socios de referencia de Sacyr son Demetrio Carceller que, en sindicación con la firma canaria Satocan, suma una participación del 14,5%; el cofundador y expresidente del grupo José Manuel Loureda, con un 8,25%, y el empresario José Moreno Carretero, con otro 8,18%.

También están en el capital de la constructora el grupo de alimentación Fuertes con un porcentaje del 6,31%, el presidente de la empresa con un 1,41%, y otros inversores institucionales como Norges Bank con un 3,05%.

