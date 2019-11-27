Público
El número de trabajadores afectados por ERE se dispara un 32% por la banca y la industria

Entre enero y septimbre, 1.517 empresas se han visto inmersas en un procedimiento de regulación de empleo, un 0,5% más que un año antes.

Maniestación en A Coruña contra el ERE del Banco Santander. E.P.

El número de trabajadores afectados por expedientes de regulación de empleo (ERE) autorizados por las autoridades laborales o comunicados a las mismas subió un 32% en los nueve primeros meses en comparación con el mismo periodo de 2018, hasta sumar 54.201 afectados, según datos del Ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social.

En estos primeros nueve meses del año destacan los EREs de extinción puestos en marcha por Banco Santander, Caixabank y Vodafone, que en conjunto han afectado a más de 6.000 empleados, y las suspensiones de contrato en la factoría de Ford en la localidad valenciana de Almussafes.

Según Trabajo, las empresas inmersas en un procedimiento de regulación de empleo aumentaron un 0,5% entre enero y septiembre, hasta un total de 1.517, en tanto que los expedientes se redujeron un 8,3%, hasta 2.084 procedimientos.

Por tipo de procedimiento, el número de trabajadores afectados por despidos colectivos se disparó un 40,4% en tasa interanual, hasta sumar 20.403 trabajadores.

Las suspensiones de contrato afectaron a 32.159 trabajadores, un 35,4% más, mientras que los afectados por expedientes de reducción de jornada bajaron un 40%, hasta los 1.639 trabajadores.

Del total de procedimientos registrados hasta septiembre, el 87,8% contaban con acuerdo entre las partes, según los datos del Ministerio de Trabajo.

Por sectores, industria y servicios concentraron el mayor número de afectados por ERE en los nueve primeros meses, con 31.321 y 20.690 trabajadores, respectivamente, con un repunte del 42,5% en el primer caso y del 20,2% en el caso de los servicios.

La construcción, por su parte, registró 1.643 trabajadores afectados por regulaciones de empleo, un 41% más, en tanto que en la agricultura se vieron inmersos en un ERE un total de 547 trabajadores, un 17,7% menos que hasta septiembre del año pasado.

