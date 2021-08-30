Los precios subieron cuatro décimas en agosto hasta el 3,3% por la escalada histórica de la electricidad

MadridActualizado:
El Índice de Precios de Consumo (IPC) subió un 0,4% en agosto en relación con el mes anterior y su tasa interanual se situó en el 3,3%, cuatro décimas por encima de la de julio, según los datos avanzados publicados por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
Con el dato de agosto, el IPC interanual encadena su octava tasa positiva consecutiva y continúa en sus niveles más altos desde 2017.
Según Estadística, en el comportamiento interanual del IPC destaca la subida de los precios de la electricidad, mayor este mes que en agosto del año pasado.
En tasa mensual, el IPC vuelve a tasas positivas al subir un 0,4% en agosto, tras caer un 0,8% en julio después de sumar cuatro meses consecutivos de ascensos.
El INE incorpora en el avance de datos del IPC una estimación de la inflación subyacente (sin alimentos no elaborados ni productos energéticos), que aumentó en agosto una décima hasta el 0,7%, con lo que se sitúa más de dos puntos y medio por debajo de la del IPC general.
En el octavo mes de 2021, el Índice de Precios de Consumo Armonizado (IPCA) situó su tasa interanual en el 3,3%, cuatro décimas más que la registrada el mes anterior.
Por su parte, el indicador adelantado del IPCA subió un 0,4% en tasa mensual.
El INE publicará los datos definitivos del IPC de agosto el próximo 14 de septiembre.
