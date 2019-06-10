Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Registro de jonada laboral Encuesta | ¿Ha empezado tu empresa a aplicar el registro de jornada?

Publicidad
Media: 1
Votos: 1
Vista de la línea de producción en una fabrica de Volkswagen. EFE/Archivo

Vista de la línea de producción en una fabrica de Volkswagen. EFE/Archivo

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas