El número de horas extra ha descendido casi un 12% en el segundo trimestre de 2019, después de que el pasado mes de mayo entrara en vigor el registro obligatorio de la jornada en las empresas, según ha informado El País con los datos ofrecidos por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
En concreto, las horas extraordinarias en la semana han bajado un 11,8%. En este sentido, el número de horas extra pagadas ha caído un 19%, mientras que las no remuneradas sólo han descendido un 2,5%, tal y como señala este medio.
Los trabajadores españoles realizaron más de 166 millones de horas extra remuneradas en 2018, la segunda cifra más elevada de los últimos diez años según el análisis realizado por Randstad de la Encuesta de Costes Laborales, realizado por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) desde 2008.
En términos absolutos, durante el año pasado los trabajadores españoles registraron 166.178.850 horas extraordinarias, lo que implica un aumento del 13,1% respecto a 2017, cuando realizaron 146.952.840. De media, durante 2018 los ocupados españoles realizaron de media 8,1 horas extraordinarias, un 3,8% más que el curso anterior.
