Repsol lanza un plan de compra de acciones para sus 4.166 empleados

La petrolera ofrece un título gratis por cada dos que compren sus empleados,  que se entregará dos años después de la fecha de compra inicial.

Un hombre pasa por delante del logo de Repsol en su sede de Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
MADRID

Actualizado:

Servimedia

Repsol ha puesto en marcha el plan global de adquisición de acciones Tu Repsol, donde los 4.166 empleados del grupo podrán comprar títulos de la compañía por cuantías de entre un mínimo de 240 euros y un máximo de 2.400 euros al año o su importe equivalente en moneda local.

El plan se inició el 1 de enero pasado y permitirá adquirir acciones de Repsol con carácter mensual. La primera adquisición estaba fijada para este mes de febrero y la última tendrá lugar en enero de 2021, según detalló la compañía a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

El programa permite adquirir los títulos con parte de su retribución y recibir una acción gratis por cada dos adquiridas anteriormente siempre que el empleado las mantenga durante un periodo de dos años.

La primera compra de títulos tuvo lugar el pasado día 17 de este mes de febrero, y se fijó a un precio medio ponderado de 12,60 euros.

El importe total solicitado por el conjunto de participantes en el plan para ser abonado en títulos de Repsol ha superado los 7,51 millones de euros. La compañía prevé efectuar la entrega de acciones entre el 1 de febrero y el 31 de marzo de 2023.

