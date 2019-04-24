Enagás dijo el miércoles que su beneficio después de impuestos a 31 de marzo de 2019 ha alcanzado los 103,9 millones de euros, apenas un 0,2% más que el obtenido en el primer trimestre del ejercicio 2018, mientras sus ingresos cayeron un 7,4% hasta 278,2 millones, y el resultado operativo bruto (ebitda) cayó un 6,5% a 229,9 millones..
"Esta disminución se debe a la menor contribución de ingresos regulados, así como por una facturación no recurrente de 12 millones de euros, contabilizada en la línea de ingresos no regulados en el ejercicio 2018", dijo el grupo.
El grupo dijo que al finalizar el primer trimestre la inversión neta ascendió a 630,5 millones de euros, que incluye fundamentalmente la inversión internacional en Tallgrass Energy, cuya consolidación en los resultados comenzará a realizarse a partir del 31 de marzo de 2019.
En una conferencia con analistas para presentar los resultados del primer trimestre del año, el presidente de Enagás, Antonio Llardén, dijo que no cree que un cambio de Gobierno en las elecciones generales de este domingo pueda alterar el camino regulatorio que se ha marcado para el sector gasista, ya que hay "una ruta trazada", con el traspaso de competencias a la Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC). "No creo que esta decisión sea revertida por ningún Gobierno posterior", dijo.
El presidente de Enagás consideró que este nuevo sistema de reparto de competencias "va a dar mayor seguridad y transparencia regulatoria a medio plazo, en la medida en que la CNMC, como organismo independiente, no está sujeto a las variaciones coyunturales de la agenda política de un país".
Respecto a la previsión de la demanda total de gas natural en España para el conjunto de 2019, Llardén indicó que el grupo mantiene "prudentemente" una estimación de un incremento del 3%, a pesar de que actualmente el aumento se sitúa por encima del 4%.
