SMI ¿Qué es el Salario Mínimo Interprofesional? 

El SMI lleva congelado desde diciembre de 2020 por la crisis económica y sanitaria del covid-19, pero se espera una subida "inmediata".

Monedas de céntimo.
Pedro Sánchez ha anunciado este miércoles -tras la reunión entre el Ministerio de Trabajo y los representantes de CCOO, UGT, CEOE y Cepyme- la subida del Salario Mínimo Interprofesional (SMI) después del acuerdo de prorroga del pasado diciembre de los 950 euros mensuales por 14 pagas. El presidente del Gobierno ha asegurado que será "inmediata" y renueva su compromiso electoral de que alcance el 60% del salario medio al final de la legislatura.

El Gobierno fija anualmente el SMI para todos los trabajadores ya sean fijos, eventuales o temporeros. Además, lo hace en relación al IPC (Índice de Precios de Consumo), la productividad media nacional alcanzada, el incremento de la participación del trabajo en la renta nacional y la coyuntura económica general. El SMI es una cuantía fija que puede superarse por convenio colectivo o pacto individual, pero no reducirse.

El Salario Mínimo Interprofesional registró el mayor aumento en más de 40 años en 2018

El Salario Mínimo Interprofesional registró el mayor aumento en más de 40 años en 2018 y tuvo su efecto al año siguiente cuando pasó de los 735,9 a los 900 euros mensuales, 13.300 anuales. Actualmente se encuentra en 950 euros, cantidad que el Gobierno de coalición mantuvo congelada por la crisis sanitaria y económica del covid- 19. Calviño incluso llegó a aplazar el incremento del SMI hasta el 2022. Sin embargo, la vicepresidenta primera, aseguró que si el mercado seguía evolucionando en septiembre se llegaría a un aumento.

Para conseguir el salario medio, según un comité de expertos creado por el Ministerio de Trabajo, se debería de aumentar entre 67 y 92 euros para llegar a la horquilla de los 1.012 y 1.047 euros. 

